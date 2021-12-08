Surgery Partners (SGRY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/3/2021 – Surgery Partners had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $52.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Surgery Partners is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

11/29/2021 – Surgery Partners was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Surgery Partners had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Surgery Partners is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Surgery Partners is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SGRY traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,836. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

