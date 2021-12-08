SVF Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SVFA)

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,456 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,440 call options.

Shares of SVFA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. SVF Investment has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

