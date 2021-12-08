Swap (XWP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $499,051.07

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Swap has a market capitalization of $499,051.07 and $629.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.78 or 0.08629922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00061859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.85 or 1.00119592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,462,727 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

