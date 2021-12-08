Swingby Trading Down 23.9% This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Swingby has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $639,232.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,346,326 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

