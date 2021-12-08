Symbol Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a market cap of $1.59 billion and $4.35 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.78 or 0.08629922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00061859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.85 or 1.00119592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

