Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Buys $798,600.00 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy bought 55,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $798,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SYNL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,899. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 million, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Synalloy during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

