Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Buys $798,600.00 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy bought 55,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $798,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SYNL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,899. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 million, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.
Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
About Synalloy
Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
