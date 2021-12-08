Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy Acquires 4,450 Shares

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy acquired 4,450 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $62,077.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SYNL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 54,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $141.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.61. Synalloy Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

