Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Purchases $72,682.02 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy bought 5,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $72,682.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SYNL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 54,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,019. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synalloy Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $141.70 million, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.