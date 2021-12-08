Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.730-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $356.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.84. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.50.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

