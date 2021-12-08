Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.730-$7.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.50.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS opened at $356.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.84. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.