Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) PT Lowered to 435.00

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from 480.00 to 435.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synthomer from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTC:SYYYF remained flat at $$6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

Synthomer Plc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of polymer products derived from petrochemical monomers. It offers coatings, construction, gloves, carpets, paper, adhesives, foam, and health and protection. The company operates through the Europe and North America, and Asia and Rest of the World segment.

