Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 491,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Sysco worth $38,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

