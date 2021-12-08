T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $175.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $175.00 target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $115.39. 43,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,662. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85. The company has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

