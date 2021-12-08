TABOO TOKEN Hits Market Cap of $148.73 Million (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (CURRENCY:TABOO) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. TABOO TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $148.73 million and $4.94 million worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.60 or 0.08753148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,912.67 or 1.00421363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002861 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABOO TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TABOO TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TABOO TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

