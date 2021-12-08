Tachyon Protocol Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $10.80 million and $481,378.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00095113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

