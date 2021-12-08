Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce $58.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $59.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $204.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.49 million, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

