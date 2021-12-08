Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,040 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 6.2% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.12% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $706,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 157,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,744,728. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $631.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

