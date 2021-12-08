Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.72% of Talis Biomedical worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 40.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 87.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 154,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09). Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $218,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

