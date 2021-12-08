Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 131.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Talos Energy worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TALO opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

TALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

