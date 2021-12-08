Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Trading 9.6% Higher

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.48 ($0.03). 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 68,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.26 ($0.03).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £4.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35.

Tanfield Group Company Profile (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.