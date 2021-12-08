TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $62.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.29% from the stock’s previous close.

TASK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $152,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

