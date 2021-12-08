TaskUs (TASK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/4/2021 – TaskUs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

12/2/2021 – TaskUs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

11/26/2021 – TaskUs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

11/25/2021 – TaskUs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

11/18/2021 – TaskUs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

11/11/2021 – TaskUs had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – TaskUs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

TaskUs stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

Get TaskUs Inc alerts:

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.