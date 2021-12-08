Tatro Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $397.83 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.35 and a 200-day moving average of $367.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

