Tatro Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares accounts for 1.2% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 27,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBSH opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.