Tatro Capital LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tatro Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 3.1% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after acquiring an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $253.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $266.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.48.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

