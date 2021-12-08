Tatro Capital LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

