Tatro Capital LLC Has $8.47 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 6.6% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

