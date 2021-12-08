Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth $637,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth $545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 30.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 82,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the third quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

