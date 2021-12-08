Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.59) target price on the homebuilder’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

TW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.59) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 195 ($2.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202 ($2.68).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.23) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 145.25 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.84). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jitesh Gadhia purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($138,310.57).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.