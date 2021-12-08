TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

