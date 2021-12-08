TD Securities Begins Coverage on Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF)

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TBCRF remained flat at $$7.23 during midday trading on Wednesday.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. engages in mortgage investment. It offers financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. The company was founded on June 30, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

