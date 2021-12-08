TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $19.00

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $18.46. TDCX shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TDCX in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price target on the stock.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

