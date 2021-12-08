TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Price Target Cut to €15.00

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €17.75 ($19.94) to €15.00 ($16.85) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from €45.00 ($50.56) to €21.00 ($23.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,044. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

