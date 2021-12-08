TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $99.08

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.08, but opened at $94.03. TechTarget shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 3,256 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 0.89.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,554 shares of company stock worth $18,099,465. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,521,000 after purchasing an additional 116,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

