TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 1,425 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $11,623.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. On average, analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

