Telcoin (TEL) Achieves Market Cap of $761.40 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market cap of $761.40 million and $9.78 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.15 or 0.00222894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,110,195 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

