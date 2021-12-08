Tellor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.66 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $88.03 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.35 or 0.00077058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.10 or 0.00227252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,380,745 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,524 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

