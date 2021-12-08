Teloscoin (TELOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.31 Million

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $323.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00180322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.00583340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00060160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

