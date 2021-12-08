TENT (TENT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $683,606.16

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. TENT has a market capitalization of $683,606.16 and $89,504.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00352109 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00148816 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00092381 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000137 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003068 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

