TenX (PAY) Price Down 21.7% This Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $268,573.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00218085 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

