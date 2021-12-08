Teresa A. Borden Sells 25,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Switch stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. 4,142,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,366. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.06 and a beta of 0.67. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $4,897,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,985,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 359,739 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Switch by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

