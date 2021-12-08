Teresa H. Meng Sells 959 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.84. The stock had a trading volume of 623,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.39.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities raised their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

