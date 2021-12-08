Teri List Sells 1,650 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.97. 24,739,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,938,129. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 224,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,348,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,084 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,645,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,431,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

