Terracoin (TRC) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $637,953.08 and $1,762.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,961.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.31 or 0.00937344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00289481 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00028777 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003121 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

