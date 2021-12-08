Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.38) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.08) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.19).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 285.55 ($3.79) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 250.18. The stock has a market cap of £21.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.