Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $10.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,051.75 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $998.15 and a 200 day moving average of $791.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 340.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.