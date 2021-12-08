Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $768.57.

TSLA stock opened at $1,053.00 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $998.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $791.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 340.37, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

