Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,580.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at New Street Research from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. New Street Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $13.47 on Wednesday, hitting $1,038.28. 103,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,735,924. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 337.54, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $998.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $791.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,839,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,070,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

