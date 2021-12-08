Tether Reaches One Day Volume of $69.40 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $76.39 billion and approximately $69.40 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00058227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.98 or 0.08738617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,841.69 or 1.00149370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019988 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,351,995,261 coins and its circulating supply is 76,326,304,134 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

