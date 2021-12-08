Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Sells $11,888,000.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.76. The company had a trading volume of 278,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average of $146.38. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

